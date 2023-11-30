Sandeep Marwah As Special Guest At 100Th Anniversary Of Proclamation Of Turkey

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Renowned media personality and cultural ambassador, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair for the Indo Turkey Film and Cultural Forum, was the distinguished special guest at the celebration of 100th Anniversary of the proclamation of Republic of Turkey at Embassy of Turkey.



The occasion marked a significant moment in the bilateral relations between India and Turkey, as both nations have consistently strengthened their ties in recent years, especially in the realm of trade and commerce. The visit of Dr. Sandeep Marwah to Turkey, including Istanbul and Antalya, has not only deepened cultural exchanges but has also added vibrant hues to the diplomatic relationship.



The event witnessed the presence of eminent personalities, with Mr. Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, gracing the occasion as the chief guest. His attendance underscored the commitment of the Indian government towards fostering robust ties with Turkey.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a stalwart in the field of media and entertainment, has consistently advocated for the promotion of cultural diplomacy as a means to strengthen international relations. His role as the Chair for the Indo Turkey Film and Cultural Forum has been pivotal in facilitating dialogues and collaborations between the two nations in the fields of film, art, and culture.



The National Day celebration provided a platform for cultural exchange and dialogue, further fostering the spirit of friendship and understanding between India and Turkey. Dr. Sandeep Marwah's presence added a touch of glamour and significance to the event, highlighting the shared commitment of both countries towards mutual cooperation and goodwill.



As a cultural ambassador, Dr. Sandeep Marwah continues to play a pivotal role in enhancing people-to-people connections and promoting the rich cultural tapestry that India and Turkey share. His contributions are not only shaping the narrative of cultural diplomacy but are also creating lasting impressions on the global stage.



Company :-ICMEI

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143