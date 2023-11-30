WION To Broadcast Carnegie India's Global Technology Summit 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) WION, India\'s first global news network, is thrilled to announce its exclusive partnership as the official broadcast partner for Carnegie India\'s Global Technology Summit 2023, co-hosted with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India. Slated from 4th to 6th December at The Oberoi, New Delhi, the summit will centre around the theme \'Geopolitics of Technology.\'



The upcoming Global Technology Summit serves as a crucial convergence point for government, industry, policymakers, academia, and stakeholders worldwide, fostering insightful discussions on the dynamic interplay between technology and geopolitics. This strategic collaboration with WION will broaden the impact of these critical conversations, extending its reach to a diverse, global audience.



Madhu Soman, Chief Business Officer of WION, highlighted the key objective of this collaboration, stating, \"The Global Technology Summit 2023 is a beacon for illuminating the evolving landscape of technology. WION takes pride in being the exclusive broadcast partner, thus ensuring viewers remain at the forefront of impactful discussions on digital public infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and the geopolitics of technology. This collaboration not only enhances the discourse on these crucial subjects but also paves the way for new opportunities in business growth and international collaboration.\"



This year\'s summit centres its discussions on digital public infrastructure (DPI), artificial intelligence (AI), and the broad spectrum of emerging & critical technology. The primary focus is to illuminate the significance of DPIs, emphasizing design choices, adoption strategies, and the economic rationale underpinning their implementation. Additionally, the summit delves into the intricate landscape of AI, addressing regulatory changes, concerns related to skill development and fostering innovation, and the multifaceted applications of AI, especially within a military context.



Konark Bhandari, Fellow, Technology & Society Program at Carnegie India, stated, \"Our partnership with WION for the Global Technology Summit is consistent with our larger mission to provide independent analyses of the issues that a rising India faces in a world marked by constant change. As geopolitical fault lines become increasingly intertwined with technological developments, a nuanced understanding of these issues becomes necessary. It is here that we are delighted to note the agenda-setting role that the Global Technology Summit plays. We are also thrilled to have the Hon\'ble External Affairs Minister of India, Dr. S. Jaishankar, inaugurate the 8th iteration of the summit.



In this regard, our partnership with WION will be vital. It will help showcase Carnegie India\'s thought leadership and convening prowess on critical issues in geopolitics and technology. Through this alliance, we are excited about leveraging WION\'s expansive reach and working together to deliver exceptional content in novel ways.\"



As we anticipate the insightful discussions and thought-provoking sessions that will unfold during the summit, this partnership not only amplifies the reach of crucial conversations but also underscores the importance of international collaboration in navigating the complexities of our evolving technological landscape.



About WION:



WION (World is One News) is an English global news brand from Zee Media with a presence in over 190 countries. It focuses on delivering global news from an Indian perspective.



About Carnegie India



Founded in 2016, Carnegie India, based in New Delhi, is part of a robust global network that includes over 150 scholars in Asia, Beirut, Brussels, Berlin, and Washington. The center focuses primarily on three interrelated programs: technology and society, political economy, and security studies. Led by Indian experts with decades of international and domestic policy experience, Carnegie India engages with governments, policymakers, academics, students, industries, practitioners, and civil society to provide insightful and fresh analysis on India\'s pressing challenges and the rising role of India in the world.

