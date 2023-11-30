Türkiye To Work For Permanent Truce In Gaza: Erdogan

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ANKARA, Nov 30 (NNN-TRT) – Türkiye will step up its efforts for the release of the hostages and establishment of a lasting truce in the Gaza Strip, Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said.

“We will accelerate our contacts to release the hostages and make the ceasefire permanent,” Erdogan said on X, yesterday, on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

“Hopefully, our initiatives will continue in a multi-dimensional manner in the future,” he said.

The Turkish government continues to dispatch humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza, and has, so far sent 12 relief planes and one ship to Egypt, according to Erdogan.

A second ship carrying 1,500 tonnes of humanitarian aid, set sail earlier yesterday, according to the Turkish president.

“We take care of the treatment of injured people, especially cancer patients and children, by transporting them to Türkiye. Examinations for locations of the field hospitals we will establish in Gaza are underway,” Erdogan said.

Türkiye brought another 23 Gazan patients, along with their 21 companions, for treatment in the capital Ankara, late yesterday.

Turkish Health Minister, Fahrettin Koca, who welcomed them at the Airport in Ankara, said, Türkiye has so far received a total of 200 people from Gaza, 114 patients and 86 companions.

The Palestinian death toll from the Israel-Hamas conflict has surpassed 15,000, according to Palestinian figures.– NNN-TRT