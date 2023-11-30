Div Com Asks PDD To Keep Strict Vigil On Power Theft

He passed these directions in a review meeting with Deputy Commissioners, here on Wednesday, an official spokesperson said. Bidhuri reviewed the current power scenario in the valley and availability of electricity to consumers in all districts.

“He directed concerned officers to strictly adhere to the power curtailment schedule to avoid any crisis. Div Com enjoined concerned officers of PDD to keep strict vigil on power theft and discourage people from using crude electric devices,” the spokesperson said.

In view of inclement weather, he said, the Div Com reviewed the exigency plan of KPDCL for restoration of electricity in case of heavy snowfall. Bidhuri, he said, also reviewed the buffer stock of transformers, electric poles and functionality of workshops.

According to the spokesperson, Div Com said that with the procurement of additional electricity, the overall scenario of power in the valley will improve significantly.

Besides, he also chaired a meeting to deliberate over revision of market value guidelines & rules and revision of rate for upcoming calendar year.

Earlier, Bidhuri said that the ongoing campaign of Viksit Bharat Sankalap Yatra in the panchayats promises transformation of rural lives.

He maintained that mobilization of the general public to encourage them to participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalap Yatra to familiarize them with the welfare schemes of the government is the moot objective of the ongoing campaign.

While reviewing the coverage under VBSY, Div Com underlined that universal coverage of all the panchayats in districts is imperative for rural transformation. He emphasize on comprehensive measures and extensive efforts for the success of the programme through IEC Van.

The Deputy Commissioners informed that the Information dissemination and awareness regarding various centrally sponsored schemes is in full swing through the medium of Information, Education and Communication (IEC) Van and people are being educated regarding different welfare schemes and procedures to avail benefits from schemes.

