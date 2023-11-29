Foreign Ministry To Evacuate Injured Jordanian Citizen, Her Palestinian Daughter, Child Amputee From Gaza For Treatment In Kingdom

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Under the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah, Foreign Ministry said it was evacuating a Jordanian citizen and her Palestinian daughter who were injured by fires from the Israeli occupation troops.



The ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that it would also evacuate the Palestinian child whose limbs were cut off during the Israeli bombardment of Gaza.

The ministry's spokesperson Sufyan Qudah said the Jordanian citizen and her daughter were receiving treatment at the newly-established second Jordanian field hospital in Gaza, adding that the father and son were killed during the war.



Jordan has recently set up a second field hospital in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.



The Kingdom has been operating a field hospital in Gaza since 2009. The facility, located at the heart of the war-ravaged Gaza was established following the Israeli aggression on the strip in 2008.

The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) evacuated on Monday the wounded personnel form Jordan Field Hospital Gaza/76 to King Hussein Medical City.



The medical personnel were injured on October 15 while helping wounded Palestinians hit by an Israeli air strike in the vicinity.

The Foreign Ministry has recently said that the total number of Jordanian evacuated from Gaza through Rafah crossing reached 424 out of 759 Jordanians registered on its lists.



