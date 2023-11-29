NATO Acknowledges Jordan's Role In Promoting Regional Peace

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Javier Colomina, deputy assistant secretary-general for political affairs and security policy at NATO, on Wednesday underlined Jordan's pivotal role in achieving regional peace and stability.



In an interview with the Jordan News Agency, Petra, at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Colomina commended His Majesty King Abdullah's leadership and deep understanding of foreign policy and transparent expression of views on various issues.



He added that the King's recent visit to NATO headquarters in Brussels has been a strong indicator of a“distinguished relationship".

During the visit, the NATO Council received a comprehensive briefing on the latest developments in the region, Colomina said. Adding that Jordan's position is constructive, based on dialogue and consistently strives to end conflicts, promote peace and enhance stability.

He also said that Jordan has the capacity to make significant contributions to conflict resolution and promoting stability, affirming that "the Kingdom is actively engaged in these efforts".

He also described the partnership between NATO's 31 member countries and Jordan as "strong and exceptional in both political cooperation and training".

As a proof of the strong partnership between Amman and the Brussels-based alliance, he cited the NATO bureau which will be opened in Amman.

