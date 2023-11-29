(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)
The National Secretariat of Energy announced the new regular fuel prices, which will be in effect between December 1 and 15.
95 octane gasoline will increase by one cent per liter and will be sold at $0.948 while 91 octane gasoline will not register an increase and will maintain the price of $0.89 per liter
Low-sulfur diesel will drop three cents and a liter will be sold for $0.927
91 octane gasoline and diesel are within the Government's subsidy plan.
95 octane gasoline has not been part of the fixed price since April.
MENAFN29112023000218011062ID1107512633
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.