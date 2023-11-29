(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

The National Secretariat of Energy announced the new regular fuel prices, which will be in effect between December 1 and 15.

95 octane gasoline will increase by one cent per liter and will be sold at $0.948 while 91 octane gasoline will not register an increase and will maintain the price of $0.89 per liter

Low-sulfur diesel will drop three cents and a liter will be sold for $0.927

91 octane gasoline and diesel are within the Government's subsidy plan.

95 octane gasoline has not been part of the fixed price since April.