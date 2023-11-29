-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

New Regular Fuel Prices


11/29/2023 11:11:18 PM

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

The National Secretariat of Energy announced the new regular fuel prices, which will be in effect between December 1 and 15.

95 octane gasoline will increase by one cent per liter and will be sold at $0.948 while 91 octane gasoline will not register an increase and will maintain the price of $0.89 per liter

Low-sulfur diesel will drop three cents and a liter will be sold for $0.927

91 octane gasoline and diesel are within the Government's subsidy plan.
95 octane gasoline has not been part of the fixed price since April.

MENAFN29112023000218011062ID1107512633

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search