Biomednewsbreaks Branded Legacy Inc. (BLEG) Commences Buyback Of 1M Preferred Class D Shares

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Branded Legacy (OTC: BLEG) , a pioneer in the biotechnology and wellness industries, announced its strategic decision to buy back and retire 1,000,000 Preferred Class D Shares. The significant move protects against a conversion ratio of 1 Preferred Class D Share to 100 Common Unrestricted shares, marking a pivotal step in enhancing shareholder value and simplifying Branded Legacy's share structure by preventing these shares from entering the market.“The buyback and retirement of these Preferred Class D Shares is a strategic move to reinforce our shareholders' value by preventing dilution,” said Branded Legacy CEO David Oswald.“We are committed to enhancing the appeal of our stock and ensuring a solid foundation for our company's future.”

https://ibn.fm/Ks8Vu



About Branded Legacy Inc.

Branded Legacy is a leading biotech organization focused on advancing scientific innovation and improving global health care. With a strong emphasis on research and development, Branded Legacy strives to develop cutting-edge solutions to address unmet medical needs. The company's robust intellectual property portfolio and state-of-the-art facilities enable it to drive innovation, protect its advancements and maintain a competitive edge in the market. Through strategic partnerships and alliances, Branded Legacy aims to leverage synergies and expand its reach to positively impact the lives of patients worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at www.BrandedLegacy.com

.

