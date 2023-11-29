Biomednewsbreaks Tharimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: THAR) Announces Pricing Of $10M Public Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Tharimmune (NASDAQ: THAR) , a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory and oncologic conditions, has announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof). Each share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant) is being sold at a public offering price of $1.00 per share (inclusive of the pre-funded warrant exercise price) for gross proceeds to Tharimmune of $10,000,000. All of the shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants are being offered by the company. In addition, Tharimmune granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of common stock and/or pre-funded warrants to cover over-allotments at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. The company intends to use the net proceeds for the advancement of TH104's phase 2 trial expected in 2024, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes. Subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions, the offering is expected to close on Nov. 30, 2023. ThinkEquity is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

About Tharimmune Inc.

Tharimmune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory and oncologic diseases. The company has acquired an exclusive worldwide license for a clinical-stage asset, known to suppress chronic, debilitating pruritis or“uncontrollable itching” in PBC, a rare and orphan liver disease with no known cure. The company's early-stage immuno-oncology pipeline includes novel multi-specific antibodies targeting unique epitopes with novel mechanisms of action against well-known, validated targets in multiple solid tumors. Tharimmune has a license agreement with OmniAb Inc. to access the company's antibody discovery technology platform against specified targets. For more information about the company, visit:

