Huawei's MEA Ecosystem Summit Fosters Innovation, Partnership In MEA

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The HDC·Together HUAWEI MEA Ecosystem Summit, held in Dubai, UAE, on November 27, 2023, brought together Huawei Ecosystem partners from China and across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) to showcase a seamless fusion of collaboration and innovation.

Organized in partnership with Dubai Economy and Tourism (DET) and Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), the summit highlighted the combined strengths and initiatives of these entities, fostering innovation, economic growth, and developments in technology and tourism.

Bridging the MEA Region and China

At the convergence of technology and opportunity, HDC·Together serves as a bridge connecting the MEA region and China, fostering innovation, partnerships, and business exchange across markets. This collaboration paves the way for growth and a better future for both regions.

Emphasis on Collaborative Efforts

Throughout the summit, speakers emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts within Huawei's Ecosystem for advancing technology and innovation. Maryam Al Balooshi, Vice Chair and UAE representative of the Committee of Aviation Environment Protection (CAEP)- ICAO, noted that“in the ever-evolving landscape of technology, Huawei's ecosystem stands as a testament to transformative collaboration, enriching experiences by building bridges into a better future.”

Ali Khalifa bin Thalith, Secretary-General of HIPA, shared his insights on how HUAWEI Themes has not only adorned digital spaces but has also become a platform to globalize the beauty of art and photography. With over 1,000,000 downloads on the official HUAWEI Themes store, HUAWEI Themes makes creativity universally accessible to users.

Emirati artist Mahmood Al Abadi shared his successful journey with calligraphy and arts, as well as his collaboration with HUAWEI Themes, and how it elevated his digital experience to new heights. He expressed his excitement about the vast array of customizable themes and their seamless integration with HUAWEI smartphones, foldable phones, tablets, and smartwatches.

Strategising for the year ahead

The event outlined a comprehensive 2024 action plan with HMS' strategic partners, formalising commitments to innovation and growth with 24 partners from across the region, like Emirates, Arabian Oud, Jahez and Viu, who expressed their dedication to these shared goals.

The summit featured dynamic discussion panels and round tables, engaging industry experts in profound conversations. They explored the collaborative potential of HUAWEI AppGallery and Petal Ads, uncovering shared capabilities.

Unveiling Prospects with AppGallery

With a focus on fostering new growth opportunities in gaming, HUAWEI AppGallery is strategically leveraging the rapid expansion across the MEA region and China. The summit served as a dynamic platform for facilitating partnerships and collaboration between local and global players, fostering an environment of innovation and mutual growth. Participants were treated to crafty presentations sharing insights, case studies and success stories from top regional and global gaming partners, offering a comprehensive overview of the latest trends in the market. The discussions were enriched by the participation of esteemed guests in the MEA Game Business Trends panel, talking about esports, Government support, payment landscape and the importance of localisation. Together, it sets the stage for AppGallery to further elevate its role as a driving force in the gaming industry, uniting key players for a future of unprecedented success and collaboration.

Global perspective

Emirates provided an insightful account of its journey with Huawei Ecosystem, highlighting the successful collaboration with Huawei Ecosystem and providing valuable benchmarks for the broader travel industry, emphasising the power of strategic partnerships within evolving technological landscapes. This year, Emirates App successfully released a version for Huawei's smartwatches that allows users to use QR codes as boarding passes.

Petal Ads and regional insights

Additionally, Middle East Communications Network (MCN) provided a comprehensive analysis of global and regional advertising trends tailored for regional advertisers. This included in-depth explorations of the current global advertising landscape, emerging trends, consumer behaviour patterns, and effective strategies. These testaments highlighted Petal Ads' advanced capabilities for offering enriched user experiences, setting the stage for a new era in this sphere.

HMS introduced new solutions and innovations, underscoring a commitment to connect with customers, enable brand growth, and embrace future challenges. The HDC HUAWEI MEA Ecosystem Summit stands as a testament to Huawei's unwavering dedication to fostering collaboration, innovation, and a connected future. Ultimately, the summit served as an annual showcase for knowledge sharing and cutting-edge solutions within Huawei's thriving ecosystem, uniting partners from China and MEA.