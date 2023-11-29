Gathering At The CICEE SEA 2023 To Enjoy The Grand Exhibition| The 2025 CICEE Is In Full Swing

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Rooted in China, it has an effect on the whole world

The Mecha feast is in full swing

The 2025 CICEE is officially launched

Welcome to join us to seize business opportunities







The 2023 Changsha International Construction Equipment Exhibition Sub-exhibition in Southeast Asia opened grandly at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Center, Kuala Lumpur on November 29, 2023. Covering an exhibition area of over 10,000 square meters, the exhibition attracts 100 global well-known enterprises as well as 15,000 professional buyers from the Southeast Asia in the industry to enjoy the largest scale of professional exhibition on construction machinery and heavy equipment held in Malaysia.







At the opening ceremony, as the world's first industry exhibition IP image – Big Thumb appeared on the big screen, Zhang Kelin, Vice President of China Machinery Industry Federation, Chen Xianchun, Deputy Secretary-General of the People's Government of Hunan Province, Shen Yumou, Director-General of the Department of Commerce of Hunan Province, Wen Shuxun, Chairman of the Standing Committee of Changsha People's Congress, Chain Chief of the Changsha Construction Machinery Industrial Chain, and Zhou Xianbiao, Secretary-General of China Construction Machinery Society, jointly pressed the button for starting, which marked the official opening of the 2025 Changsha International Construction Equipment Exhibition. At the same time, the Organizing Committee of the 2023 CICEE issued a sincere invitation to global merchants: welcome global merchants to gather in China, Changsha City, and the 2025 CICEE held in Hunan Province.

A Mecha feast The 2025 CICEE comes as expected

The first exhibition appeared as a“blockbuster” in 2019, the second exhibition made a“great breakthrough” in 2021, and then the third exhibition enjoyed its“soaring growth” in 2023, revealing that though the“young” Changsha International Construction Equipment Exhibition has only been held for three sessions, it has become one of the largest scale of exhibitions in the Asian construction machinery industry of the year. Furthermore, it has also become an important platform for gathering global industry leaders, displaying new products and technologies, and gaining insight into the future of the industry.







The development of the Changsha International Construction Equipment Exhibition not only reflects the rapid development of China's construction machinery industry, but also reveals China's increasing self-confidence and attitude of opening-up wider in the field of construction machinery. The third Changsha International Construction Equipment Exhibition, which just ended in May this year, attracted 1,502 enterprises from all over the world to participate in the exhibition. With an exhibition area of more than 300,000 square meters, it attracted more than 350,000 visitors, 33 diplomatic corps in China, 25 international business associations, and more than 2,000 international buyers of construction contractors, builders and leasing enterprises from 60 countries to participate in the exhibition, whose on-site turnover reached 53.6 billion.

As a bellwether of the construction machinery industry, the Changsha International Construction Equipment Exhibition will continue its tradition to hold the mecha feast with the industry at the Changsha International Convention and Exhibition Center on May 15, 2025.







Sharing business opportunities of the international market with the world

In the past two years, as China's construction machinery market has entered a downward cycle, going global has become a new opportunity for enterprises to shift the trend. Since 2021, the Organizing Committee of the Changsha International Construction Equipment Exhibition has successively carried out the“Hundreds of Associations and Thousands of Enterprises Brand Promotion Journey to Ten Global Cities” activities in many places in China, Munich, Germany, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Las Vegas and so on, which visited more than 100 domestic and foreign industry associations to communicate with thousands of industry enterprises face-to-face while promoting the Changsha International Construction Equipment Exhibition to the world. In this way, exhibitors and visitors will also become more professional and international.

According to incomplete statistics, despite the impact of the epidemic, market of the Southeast Asian construction machinery industry still exceeded USD 60 billion in 2021 and 2022. The holding of the Southeast Asia International Construction Equipment Exhibition is a vivid example demonstrating that the Changsha International Construction Equipment Exhibition adheres to the“dual circulation” development pattern, pioneers in going global and bringing in. As a result, it promotes China's outstanding enterprises and products to go global and on-site interface with overseas high-quality buyer resources. Through holding the exhibition in Malaysia, the industry circle and the circle of friends are closely connected, which not only boosts the internationalization of the Changsha International Construction Equipment Exhibition, but also invites global merchants to participate in the 2025 CICEE ahead of time.

Exploring the industry trend with leading enterprises

Negotiating business dealings with targeted users

Gathering the strength of innovation and catching up with the future of the industry

The 2025 CICEE invites you to gather in Changsha and share business opportunities