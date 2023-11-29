Arrow Electronics Announces First-Of-Kind Smart Home Project With Habitat For Humanity Of Metro Denver

(MENAFN- 3BL) November 29, 2023 /3BL/ - Arrow Electronics and Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver are collaborating on a new community of affordable homes that for the first time will feature innovative smart home technologies.

Lessons learned in this new development can inform smart home designs in appropriate locations throughout Habitat's worldwide operations in more than seventy countries.

“Smart home technology makes life better for homeowners,” said Sean Kerins, president and CEO of Arrow Electronics.“We should not limit these benefits to the most affluent homeowners in gated communities or downtown penthouses.”

Arrow is working with its global network of customers and suppliers to provide the technology solution as part of the home's purchase price at no additional cost to the new homeowners, and with no hidden monthly fees.

Each home will be outfitted with systems to enhance security, energy efficiency, water savings, leak detection, and coordinated by mobile phone apps.

“We are grateful for Arrow's generosity and creativity in equipping these homes with these smart home technologies,” said Jaime Gomez, CEO of Habitat Metro Denver.“These will allow Habitat homeowners to maximize energy and resources, and keep their living costs affordable.”

Habitat Metro Denver's newest community of affordable homes – Mountain View Community Homes – includes 20 homes and is located in the city of Aurora east of downtown Denver. The homes will feature up to four bedrooms and 2.5 baths per family. Habitat anticipates that homeowners will begin to move into the new community in early 2025.

Habitat Metro Denver is leasing the land from Mountain View United Church in an agreement that will keep property taxes low for the new homeowners.

At a kickoff event, two dozen Arrow volunteers joined Kerins. Together they laid support beams for the first of the ten duplexes and completed preliminary construction tasks to help prepare the entire site. Volunteer teams will work on the Mountain View homes regularly during their development and help the new homeowners learn to operate their smart home systems.

