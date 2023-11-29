Kimberly-Clark's Alison Lewis Named 2023 Consumer Goods Technology's CMO Of The Year

(MENAFN- 3BL) At Kimberly-Clark, our purpose is Better Care for a Better World, and we're committed to enabling our teams to fulfill this purpose for consumers around the world. In recognition of her leadership and impact to Kimberly-Clark, Chief Growth Officer Alison Lewis has been named Consumer Goods Technology's (CGT) 2023 CMO of the Year. This honor is bestowed upon a marketing executive who has made the greatest demonstrable impact on their organization.

In a CGT profile about her recognition, Alison discusses several transformative, award-winning initiatives her team has launched including the Kotex® She Can campaign, which champions women's progress around the world and fights period stigmas and the barriers they cause by promoting access to education in schools and communities.

Read more about Alison's recognition and the work we are doing to deliver on our purpose here:

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the world's most ethical companies by Ethisphere for the fifth year in a row. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark .