Fed's Beige Book Shows Economic Slowdown As Consumers Pull Back

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "US economic activity slowed in recent weeks as consumers pulled back on discretionary spending, the Federal Reserve said in its“Beige Book” survey of regional business contacts.“Sales of discretionary items and durable goods, like furniture and appliances, declined, on average, as consumers showed more price sensitivity,” according the report released Wednesday.“Travel and tourism activity was generally healthy.”Also Read | US GDP growth expands at annual rate of 5.2% in Q3, beats previous estimate of 4.9%The Beige Book, which was compiled by the Atlanta Fed using information gathered on or before Nov. 17, includes anecdotes and commentary on business conditions in each of the 12 Fed districts.

Also Read | US says Indian govt official directed plot to kill Khalistani separatist PannunCentral bank officials are increasingly relying on this type of information to assess the path of the economy and inflation. While government statistics are the gold standard of economic data, the figures are generally backward-looking and subject to revision.

