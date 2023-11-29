NSTA Reveals List Of The Best STEM Books For K-12 Students

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NSTA –The National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) today announced its seventh annual list of“Best STEM Books K-12 .” This list-selected by volunteer educators and assembled in cooperation with the Children's Book Council (CBC)-provides recommendations about the best trade books with science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) content available for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.





“This year's selection of STEM books includes engaging stories and beautiful illustrations that are bound to spark students' imaginations and keep the pages turning,” said Erika Shugart, Ph.D., CEO and Executive Director of NSTA.“We are thrilled to bring attention to these wonderful titles that help build literacy skills, while inspiring young, curious minds.”

Members of the book review panel, made up of STEM educators and literacy professionals appointed by NSTA, selected 21 books for the list from approximately 294 submissions. The panel based their decision on their extensive knowledge and looked for the very best STEM books that they believed would inspire K-12 students. The list of winning titles includes topics that range from giraffe math to NASA's seamstresses.

The Best K-12 Books is a joint venture between NSTA and the CBC. In addition to the NSTA and CBC websites, the list will appear in the March/April issues of NSTA's elementary, middle level, and high school journals for teachers.

About NSTA

The National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) is a vibrant community of 40,000 science educators and professionals committed to best practices in teaching science and its impact on student learning. NSTA offers high-quality science resources and continuous learning so that science educators grow professionally and excel in their careers. For new and experienced teachers alike, the NSTA community offers the opportunity to network with like-minded peers at the national level, connect with mentors and leading researchers, and learn from the best in the field. For more information, visit or follow NSTA on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

About Children's Book Council

The Children's Book Council (CBC) is the nonprofit trade association of children's book publishers in North America, dedicated to supporting industry causes, professional development, and the work of teachers, librarians, booksellers, authors and illustrators everywhere.

