Roman Rusinov showed the best lap time at the final stage of the SMP RSKG ENDURANCE racing series

(MENAFN- Abtodom)

Roman Rusinov, a member of the G-Drive Racing team and an ambassador of the AVTODOM Group, took part in the first six-hour endurance race in the history of Russia in the status of the SMP RSKG Endurance Russian Cup. The event took place in Sochi. 72 pilots on 28 cars competed in the final stage of the racing series. The competition was held in individual categories and in the overall standings. Roman Rusinov showed the best lap time in the race.



SMP Racing is a program for the development of Russian motorsport. It started in 2013. It covers all areas of racing - from karting to touring cars and formula championships. Specialists teach athletes how to pilot equipment and other skills necessary for professional racers.



SMP Russian circuit racing series combines the G-Drive SMP RSKG Touring, SMP RSKG Formula and SMP RSKG Endurance tournaments, which are held in the format of Speed Festivals, as well as the off-season SMP RSKG Karting Cup. Cars of the Touring, Touring-Lite, Super-Production, S1600 and S1600 Junior and Sport prototype CN and SMP GT4 Russia classes take part in the competition. The class of historical cars SMP Historic Cup and competition for the best lap time for radically modified SMP Time Attack Unlim cars made their debut within the framework of the SMP RSKG in 2022.



Roman Rusinov is one of the most experienced and titled Russian racers. He is a driver and manager of the G-Drive Racing team and an ambassador of the AVTODOM group of companies. There are many international victories in his career. He won the FIA WEC World Endurance Championship in 2015, the European Le Mans Series in 2018 and many other competitions. The G-Drive Racing team became the winner of the Russian Endurance Challenge following the results of the 2022-racing season.



“Motorsport is actively developing in Russia now. The level of racing and competition has increased significantly. Last year, our team decided to concentrate on Russian series in order to, using our extensive experience in performances, increase the popularity of motorsport in our country. This is our main priority now, – Roman Rusinov said. — Cooperation with various companies is useful for athletes and for the racing industry as a whole. I am grateful to the AVTODOM Company for its support and am glad to be its ambassador.”



“We are glad that Roman Rusinov is the ambassador of our holding. He is one of the most talented and professional representatives of Russian motorsport. This partnership is an excellent opportunity to share the values and mission of our company, inspire event guests and support the development of motorsport in Russia. We congratulate Roman and the G-Drive Racing team on the successful completion of the racing series and wish new, bright victories”, - Anna Utkina, Communications Director of AVTODOM Group commented.





MENAFN29112023005646012357ID1107512304