Sonzal Publishers: Revolutionizing Independent Publishing

Sonzal Publishers, an emerging e-book publishing company founded in 2021 by Hashim Tariq Bhat, is making waves in the literary world. The company, based in Jammu and Kashmir, has embraced a diverse spectrum of languages, catering to readers in English, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Malayalam, Gujarati, and Kannada.



Sonzal Publishers prides itself on its hands-on, master-driven methodology, providing authors with the opportunity to independently publish their work while ensuring the highest quality. This unique approach assists writers in not only crafting exceptional books but also in establishing a platform for their work to be showcased to millions worldwide.



"Our aim at Sonzal Publishers is to empower authors by providing them with the tools and support necessary to share their stories with a global audience," says Hashim Tariq Bhat, Founder of Sonzal Publishers. "We believe in the beauty of diversity and aim to bridge linguistic gaps by offering a platform for talented writers across multiple languages."



This innovative publishing approach has garnered attention, attracting both aspiring and established authors looking to navigate the world of independent publishing while ensuring their work receives the recognition it deserves.



Sonzal Publishers continues to grow, fostering a community of writers and readers alike, and aims to further expand its reach, championing literary diversity and excellence across borders.



