Meisterverse Onboards New CBO, Vijay Shenoy To Drive Growth

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Meisterverse-India's pioneering force in the field of compelling videos and 3D AR Immersive content, has appointed Vijay Shenoy as its Chief Business Officer (CBO). A seasoned Marketing and advertising business professional with over 18 years of experience across Dentsu, Hakuhodo, Langoor, Avataar, WATConsult among others. Vijay has worked closely with CXO's while driving strategies & business growth for clients across multiple geographies including India, MENA, and North America.

In the ever-evolving digital domain, Meisterverse is leading the charge towards the future. The brand dive deeply into strategic visual storytelling, interactive content production, and top-tier visual marketing solutions. It's immersive experience division champions 3D Asset Creation, Metaverse experiences, AR/VR solutions, Generative AI content and crafting transformative digital experiences that redefine engagement. Driven by technology, Meiterverse has built a massive ecosystem that is committed to enhance storytelling through visual excellence.



Vijay's position of CBO signifies Meisterverse relentless pursuit of growth. His profound understanding of the market and strategic acumen align seamlessly with the company's mission. Vijay's primary mandate is to achieve profitability while catapulting revenue growth on back of building a strong culture of excellence.



Ajay Jimmy, Founder and CEO of Meisterverse, commented, " I am thrilled that Vijay will be joining us as Chief Business Officer. Vijay's vast knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we pursue our ambitious plans to expand and develop immersive marketing content solutions for our clients.“As we expand, we are also introducing new and innovative content offerings solutions to help solve their unique communication challenges. Vijay joins at a key point in the company's growth, and brings a wealth of strategic experience that will be instrumental in building the firm's outstanding reputation to professionals and clients across the subcontinent and MENA region. He further added, I am confident that Vijay will bring fresh perspectives and innovative strategies to propel Meisterverse's growth and fortify its position as a market leader."



Vijay Shenoy, CBO, commented on the same, "Meisterverse's unwavering dedication in providing visual experience in India & UAE is nothing short of inspiring and I'm thrilled to join the bandwagon. As a CBO, I aim to drive sustained business growth staying fully invested in customer centricity and building a brand with challenger mindset. I look forward to strengthening the company through my experience in brand & digital strategy, digital marketing, design & technology, and digital immersive content across 3D AR, CGI and VR. I am confident that Meisterverse is poised for remarkable growth, and with my strategic decisions I look forward to witnessing the positive impact."

In his new role, Vijay will be spearheading the business offerings across the 3 business units Dopameen, Absolute Content & Shift happens creating solutions for clients at the intersection creativity, technology and strategy along with his passion for innovation and growth. He will also drive the company's strategic initiatives, foster a culture of creativity, and continually enhance Meistervers's services.



Vijay Shenoy's appointment as CBO further solidifies the company's commitment to excellence and growth.



About Meisterverse:



Meisterverse (formerly known as Digital Meister) is a pioneering force in the field of compelling videos and 3D AR Immersive content, committed to helping brands and businesses achieve their marketing objectives. With the advent of Meisterverse we are poised to redefine the digital content landscape. Serving a diverse clientele of over 60 clients across various industries, in India & Dubai we bring a wealth of experience and a proven track record in delivering innovative as well as creative visual content solutions.



To learn more, please visit the official website at

