Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Partners With Water To Offer Water, Sanitation And Hygiene Loans

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, November 29, 2023: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (Ujjivan SFB) has announced a partnership with Water, a global non-profit organisation that helps people get access to safe water and sanitation through affordable financing, such as small loans. India has the highest population globally, and this partnership holds immense promise in offering affordable financing solutions for safe water and sanitation solutions to the masses.



Under the partnership, Water will assist Ujjivan SFB in identifying areas that require financing for clean water and hygienic sanitation. Water will provide technical assistance, market assessment, development of Information, Education and Communication (IEC) material, monitoring and evaluation support. To support the cause, Ujjivan SFB will be offering loans to existing as well as new customers starting from ₹6,000 up to ₹1,00,000 to enable them to construct and/or renovate water and sanitation facilities.



Ujjivan SFB disbursed over 5,000 Water and Sanitation (WATSAN) loans worth ₹30 crore last year, enabling customers to construct the necessary sanitation facilities in alignment with the Swachh Bharat mission of the Indian government. Through this partnership, Ujjivan SFB will further be able to provide safe drinking water and hygienic sanitisation facilities to 65,000 households by providing them affordable loans over the next 3 years.



On the occasion, Ujjivan SFB's Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ittira Davis said "We are delighted to announce our collaboration with Water that will enable us to assist the citizens of India, to live a respectable life. Through the partnership, we aim to provide sustainable access to enhance their lifestyle through upgraded sanitation and safe water, which holds the key to improving the standard of living. This in turn will help them invest their time in more productive initiatives and contribute more to the economic progress of our country."



"Water sees a lot of potential in the proposed Water & Ujjivan SFB partnership. Ujjivan SFB's strong branch presence & expertise in microbanking space will make a huge mark in further mainstreaming water & sanitation (WASH) lending. We look forward to a journey filled with learning & innovation", said Mr. Manoj Gulati, Regional Director, South Asia, Water.



WATSAN loan has been introduced to address the challenges of safe drinking water, proper sanitation, hygienic environment through the creation of low-cost infrastructure for customers. The loan is available under the Group Loan category.





About Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited



Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited is one of the leading small finance banks. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank began operations in February 2017 and currently serves 79+ lakh customers through its 700 branches and 21,000+ employees spread across 26 states and union territories in India. The gross loan book stands at ₹26,574 crore with a deposit base of ₹29,139 crore as of September 30, 2023. The bank remains committed to serving the unserved and underserved segments through financial and digital inclusion, as a mass-market bank. The strengthened digital interfaces across regions and languages have empowered Ujjivan SFB customers to seek timely and easy access to finance at all times.





About Water



"Water is a global nonprofit organization based in US. With operational footprint in more than 11 countries, the organisation focuses on creating access to safe, cost-effective drinking water & sanitation facilities for under privileged section of the society. Water pioneers in extending market-driven financial solutions to address the global water crisis. We have empowered more than 60 million people with access to safe water or sanitation, and the hope, health, and opportunities they bring. The journey of Water in India started in 2004 & has empowered over 24 million people in the country and has facilitated in mobilising over INR 10,500Cr till date and for the sector through various innovative partnership model."

Company :-Avian WE

User :- Tanvi Mishra

Email :...