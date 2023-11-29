Ukraine To Present Consequences Of Kakhovka HPP Explosion At UN Climate Conference

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), the Ukrainian pavilion will be represented by three semantic blocks: Kakhovka, Consequences, and Recovery.

The Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine reported this, Ukrinform saw.

"From November 30 to December 12, 2023, the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference - COP28 - will be held in Dubai. For the second time in history, Ukraine will present its pavilion at the conference to show the scale of environmental damage from the war and propose ways to prevent ecocide that are relevant to the entire planet," the statement said.

It is emphasized that the exposition of the Ukrainian pavilion is represented by three semantic blocks: Kakhovka, Consequences, and Recovery.

As per the ministry, the theme of the Ukrainian pavilion was chosen based on the 8th point of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula, Environmental Security.

Build Back Better, Build Back Greener key principles of rebuilding Ukraine - minister

According to Ruslan Strilets, Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, Ukraine's goals at COP28 are to advocate for the Environmental Declaration and continue the international dialogue on the Global Platform for Assessment of War Damage announced by the President of Ukraine at COP27.

Strilets expects that at the COP28, even more partners will unite around Ukraine for its green future.

As reported, Ukraine has signed a memorandum of understanding with the international consulting company PricewaterhouseCoopers to support the investigation and assessment of environmental damage caused by Russia's war of aggression.