Saved, Unique Art By Kaliopi Matheakis Continues Its Journey

The inspirational 3D art piece entitled, Saved created by Kaliopi Matheakis will embark on its 5th of 40 symbolic journeys to memorialize, commemorate and inspire woman in all walks of life. Along with Saved Kaliopi Matheakis will be presenting other art inspired by her faith at the North Valley Stream, NY Gateway Christian Center on Open Mic Night December 2, 2023 beginning at 6:00 PM.

Kaliopi will exhibit another of her original works inspired by the first four seals of the seven seals of the Book of Revelations along with pencil drawings. She recently had The Four Seals, which depict the four horses of the seven seals shipped to her from Greece. The exhibition at the Gateway Christian Center will mark the inaugural presentation of The Four Seals by Kaliopi Matheakis in the United States. It will also mark the first time that Ms. Matheakis will publicly engage with an audience in discussing art, its creation and inspiration.

Created at the age of 24, Saved was born from an internal emotional journey inspired by God. Each knitted galvanized steel wire that was added to the simple depiction of a boat powered by the wind and bringing its passengers to safety mirrored deeper meaning for the artist. At the time of its creation, Kaliopi was becoming keenly aware of people's emotional tribulations of women. Upon its completion the unintended meaning of her artistic labor became clearer as she gave birth to this inspired creation.

Saved represented a boat that would deliver help and safety during emotional upheaval surrounding women's journey in delivering a new life onto the shores of the world. As the clarity of its meaning surfaced, Kaliopi Matheakis, artist and Christian activist for women's mental and emotional health made a commitment to exhibit Saved 40 times representing the average forty weeks of pregnancy.

Kaliopi Matheakis has developed a unique artistic medium by working with knitted galvanized wire on canvas which invokes a union of paintings and sculpture. The knitted galvanized wire itself commemorates a bond with her centuries' old ancestral heritage and home, Greece. While the nimble fingers of the Greek women created fabrics on looms and with knitting tools, men were adept at using galvanized wire for their chores as farmers and herders. Combining the artistic embellishment of knitting with the structural soundness of galvanized wire, Kaliopi Matheakis has created an artistic medium that is delicate, intricate, and solid.

Her hopes for the 5th exhibition of Saved and the inaugural US presentation of The Four Seals is that she will inspire audience members to find their artistic inspiration and create their unique art. Kaliopi Matheakis outlined her goal for the Open Mic Night simply,“I want to motivate or encourage people to continue, start, or awaken their realization that within them lies the gifts of an artist. My prayer is to bring out the inner gift in every person. I hope that my story along with my art will inspire the spiritual, creative, or intellectual gift that is part of every person's being. No matter what form the art takes, writing, singing, dancing, painting, sculpting or even guiding others on their journey, I believe that we are all gifted as artists. I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to engage a live audience at Gateway Christian Center under the pastoral guidance of Pastors Sunny and Mercy Philip. "

Media Contacts:

Kaliopi Matheakis

Kaliopimatheakis

347.858.6891

Gateway Christian Center 502 North Central Ave, North Valley Stream, NY

...

516.596.7222