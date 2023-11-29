SIGNATURE BRIDE Magazine Celebrates 'The Art Of Love' With BIPOC Artists During Art Basel

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Luxury bridal lifestyle magazine SIGNATURE BRIDE , ART & SOUL: Hamptons , The Lipstickroyalty Agency and Wynwood Bay are coming together to create a one-of-a-kind event as they bring a new canvas to the art world.

Designed to give guests a one-of-a-kind experience, The Art of Love will highlight, showcase and celebrate established and emerging diverse artists. The evening will also have a fashion show featuring custom clothier Mr. CEO of Miami and bridal fashions by Kie's Boutique. Guests will enjoy a romantic evening under the stars, great music by DJ Chris, photo experiences and so much more!

The invite-only event will be hosted on December 8, 2023, at Wynwood Bay, located in Miami's Edgewater neighborhood. Event Partners and Sponsors for the evening include the Southampton African American Museum, HBCU Connect, Uncle Nearest, Margaret Cocktails, Vie de Ver and Balloon Bar Miami. Featured artists will include Alvin Clayton-Fernandes, Art Sims, Jeremy Turpin, Jennifer D. Turner, and Dani Galleri.

“We are thrilled to celebrate art, fashion and love during Art Basel Miami Beach!” exclaims Shawn Nelson, editor for SIGNATURE BRIDE.“We celebrate love every day at the magazine and are excited to share SIGNATURE BRIDE with the art world.”

The Art of Love supports diverse artists by giving them a platform to showcase their work. Invited guests will have the opportunity to discover and meet the artists and see their artwork up close.

For more information, visit signaturebride .

ABOUT SIGNATURE BRIDE MAGAZINE :

SIGNATURE BRIDE is the #1 multiplatform dedicated to all things weddings for today's Black bride/couple. Sexy, daring and insightful, SIGNATURE BRIDE is committed to delivering relevant content, fresh ideas, personalized tools and expert savvy advice to Black brides worldwide as they plan one of the most important events of their life. From its website and digital issues, SIGNATURE BRIDE covers everything from the latest fashion and beauty trends to the best honeymoon destinations, celebrity marriages, verbal/financial/sexual communication and relevant lifestage content that deals with the core issues of relationships, marriage and family. SIGNATURE BRIDE is establishing itself as the authority on all things weddings for today's sophisticated BIPOC Gen Z and Millennial consumers.

ABOUT ART & SOUL: HAMPTONS :

ART & SOUL: Hamptons highlights, showcases and celebrate art created by influential and emerging Black and Brown artists living within the Hampton community and beyond. The three-day weekend event encourages people to visit Southampton to support, engage and connect with artists of color. The experience consists of an art walk, live music and entertainment, and soulful cuisine. Attendees support Black-owned businesses and learn about the Native American Shinnecock tribe.

ABOUT LIPSTICKROYALTY AGENCY :

The Lipstickroyalty Agency offers integrated public relations services and brand management to female and minority entrepreneurs and small business owners throughout the United States. The company provides clients with strategic counsel across the wide range of public relations, advertisement, crisis management, event coordination and visual services.

ABOUT WYNWOOD BAY :

Located in Miami's Edgewater neighborhood, Wynwood Bay is a luxury residential community offering breathtaking views of the Bay and an exclusive resort lifestyle. The art-filled property features one- and two-bedrooms apartments overlooking the waterfront and unmatched amenities, making it a natural choice for urban living.