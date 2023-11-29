Canada – Google Announces $100M Deal

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)





TORONTO, Canada – The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is pleased to learn that the federal government and Google have been able to reach an agreement, announced earlier today, that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to Canadian news organizations.

Shortly after the Online News Act was passed into law, both Google and Meta had threatened to block Canadian news from their platforms. While Google engaged in 'testing ', it did not block Canadian news. By contrast, Meta has removed Canadian news from all its platforms, and has not returned to the negotiating table.

“Achieving this détente with Google is a critical step in beginning to address the complicated and uneven relationship that has existed between tech platforms and journalism for quite some time,” said Brent Jolly, CAJ president.

“At the same time, however, this announcement also provides everyone involved with an incomplete picture of how the money will be divided and how it will be used to support the creation of high-quality public service journalism.”



The CAJ expects those details to be explained more precisely in the final version of legislation's regulations. Those regulations are expected to be published next month once they have been finalized and approved by the Treasury Board. The CAJ also hopes Meta will reconsider its reckless news blackout for Canadians , and re-enter the conversation.

Last month, the CAJ submitted its feedback on the regulations. You can read our recommendations on the regulations . We remain steadfast in our goal: a regulatory framework that supports freedom of information and reflects the critical role journalism plays in keeping Canadians informed of decisions that affect their everyday lives.

The CAJ is Canada's largest national professional organization for journalists from all media, representing members across the country. The CAJ's primary roles are to provide high-quality professional development for its members and public-interest advocacy.