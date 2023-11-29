Int'l Squash Series Kicks Off In Pakistan

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (NNN-APP) – The International Men and Women Squash Series 2023, commenced here yesterday, marking an exciting start to the tournament, said an official.

“The event will showcase the talent and passion for squash that Pakistanis possess,” stated Amir Nawaz, Secretary of the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), adding that, the federation is excited to welcome players to this prestigious tournament.

A total of 48 players from four countries and one region, namely Pakistan, Malaysia, Egypt, Spain, and Hong Kong China, are participating in the tournament, which will run until its finals next Monday.

Egyptian Ibrahim Elkabani and Pakistani Muhammad Asim Khan are seeded as the top two contenders in the men's category. The women's category will also feature a strong field of competitors, including Chan Yiwen from Malaysia and Nour Khafagy from Egypt.

In addition to hosting the Series 2023, the PSF has announced plans to organise the 31st Asian Junior Individual Championships in 2024.– NNN-APP