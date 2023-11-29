Biden, Bin Zayed Discuss Middle East, Climate Issues

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- US President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., spoke today with President Mohammad bin Zayed, of the United Arab Emirates, to affirm the strong bilateral ties between the United States and the UAE.

He expressed appreciation to the UAE for organizing COP28 in Dubai, the White House said in a press release on Wednesday.

The President asked Vice President Harris to attend the COP28 Leaders Summit on his behalf to showcase US global leadership on climate at home and abroad and to help galvanize increased global ambition at this critical event.

The United States delegation will also include Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and dozens of senior US officials representing more than 20 departments and agencies, according to the statement.

The two leaders also discussed the situation in the Middle East region and welcomed the recent hostage deal and humanitarian pause, which has enabled a surge in assistance to the people of Gaza.

President Biden reiterated the steadfast US commitment to peace and security in the Middle East region. (end)

amm









MENAFN29112023000071011013ID1107511720