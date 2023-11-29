Egypt Receives Sixth Group Of Freed Hostages From Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- The sixth batch of hostages freed by Hamas movement from captivity in Gaza Strip has reportedly arrived at Rafah border crossing, northeast Egypt on Wednesday.

Upon their arrival, the hostages - 10 Israelis and four Thais, have received care from Egyptian medical teams, according to Cairo News TV. Station.

The Palestinian Hamas movement has freed them and handed them over to Egypt under the temporary four-day ceasefire deal with Israel which took effect on Friday and was extended for two days as of yesterday.

Over the two days, Hamas should swap 20 Israeli hostages for 60 Palestinian detainees from Israeli jails, at a daily rate of 10 Israelis against 30 Palestinians.

Under the initial stage of the ceasefire deal, which was jointly brokered by Egypt, Qatar and the United States, 50 hostages in Gaza had been swapped for 150 Palestinian female and child captives. (end)

aff









