Arab League: Continuing Israeli Aggression On Gaza Makes Durable Peace Unattainable

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- The Arab League said Wednesday that the continuation of the Israeli occupation aggression on the Gaza Strip keeps "us" away from sustainable peace in the future.

This came in a speech delivered by the League's Secretary General Ahmad Aboul-Gheit before a high-level UN Security Council session to discuss situation in Gaza, the bloc said in a statement.

Aboul-Gheit warned that wholesale killing and destruction on the one hand, and collective punishment practiced by the Israeli occupation on the other sow hatred and anger in Palestine and the region for coming years, and leave wounds, which can not be healed easily, it noted.

He added that those seeking peace should realize great danger involved in continuing an open war carried out in such a way.

He called for the necessity of working to immediately stop the war, extend the humanitarian truce and reach a complete ceasefire as well as ensure calm and help people in Gaza to restore a minimum level of normalcy to their lives.

Aboul-Gheit indicated that the responsibilities of the UN Security Council is not only towards civilians in Gaza, but also towards the future of peace and stability in the region.

He went to say that the sweeping majority of Gazans have become displaced inside their country without shelters and the minimum necessities of life.

The league's chief referred that allowing humanitarian aid within the framework of a sustainable and successful mechanism represents a difference between life and death for millions of residents crowded into shelters and UNRWA schools in the south.

He urged working as quickly as possible to achieve the two-state solution with its well-known components and specifications agreed upon more than 30 years ago, noting that the occupying Israel is the only party which refuses this solution.

The path to the two-state solution is not achieved through endless negotiations, but through a decisive international will to implement it and turn it into reality as quickly as possible by ending the occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state, Aboul-Gheit concluded. (end)

