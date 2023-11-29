UN Chief: People Of Gaza Undergo Epic Humanitarian Catastrophe

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the Palestinians, Israeli occupation regime, the countries of the Middle East region and the world to put an end to the "cycle of death and destruction," and move "in a determined and irreversible way toward establishing a two-State solution."

In remarks to a ministerial meeting by the UN Security Council on the situation in Gaza Strip, on Wednesday, he said, "The people of Gaza are in the midst of an epic humanitarian catastrophe before the eyes of the world."

"According to the de facto authorities, more than 14,000 people have been killed since the start of the Israeli military operations in Gaza," he said referring to the Palestinian Hamas movement.

"Tens of thousands of Palestinians have also been injured, with many more missing. In Gaza, more than two-thirds of those killed are reported to be children and women.

"In a matter of weeks, a far greater number of children have been killed by Israeli military operations in Gaza than the total number of children killed during any year, by any party to a conflict since I have been Secretary-General - as clearly indicated in the annual reports on Children and Armed Conflict that I have submitted to the Council," Guterres regretted.

"Over the past few days, the people of the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel have finally seen a glimmer of hope and humanity in so much darkness.

"It is deeply moving to see civilians finally having a respite from the bombardments, families reunited, and lifesaving aid increasing.

The UN Security Council "Resolution 2712 'demands that all parties comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, notably with regard to the protection of civilians, especially children,'" he pointed out.

"It is clear that before the pause, we witnessed serious violations. Beyond the many civilians killed and wounded that I spoke of, eighty percent of Gaza's people have now been forced from their homes.

"This growing population is being pushed towards an ever-smaller area of southern Gaza. And, of course, nowhere is safe in Gaza.

"Meanwhile, an estimated 45 percent of all homes in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed.

"The nature and scale of death and destruction are characteristic of the use of wide-area explosive weapons in populated areas, with a significant impact on civilians," he went on.

"I want to stress the inviolability of United Nations facilities which today are sheltering more than one million civilians seeking protection under the UN flag.

"UNRWA shares the coordinates of all its facilities across the Gaza Strip with all parties to the conflict.

"The agency has verified 104 incidents that have impacted 82 UNRWA installations - 24 of which happened since the adoption of the resolution.

"A total of 218 internally displaced people sheltering in UNRWA schools have reportedly been killed and at least 894 injured.

"In addition, it is with immense sadness and pain that I report that since the beginning of the hostilities, 111 members of our UN family have been killed in Gaza.

"This represents the largest loss of personnel in the history of our organization.

"Let me put it plainly: Civilians - including United Nations personnel - must be protected. Civilian objects - including hospitals - must be protected. UN facilities must not be hit. International humanitarian law must be respected by all parties to the conflict at all times," the Secretary-General stressed.

"I welcome the arrangement reached by Israel and Hamas - with the assistance of the governments of Qatar, Egypt and the United States.

"We are working to maximize the positive potential of this arrangement on the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

"The pause has enabled us to enhance the delivery of aid into and across Gaza.--

"Civilians in Gaza need a continuous flow of life-saving humanitarian aid and fuel into and across the area.

"Safe and unimpeded humanitarian access to all those in need is critical.

"Humanitarian partners carried out several medical evacuations from north to south Gaza, including to transport dozens of premature babies as well as spinal and dialysis patients from Shifa and Al-Ahli Anglican hospitals.

"Several critically ill patients have also been evacuated for treatment in Egypt.

"Hospitals across Gaza lack the basic supplies, staff and fuel to deliver primary health care at the scale needed, let alone safely treat urgent cases.

"The medical system has broken down under the heavy caseload, acute shortages, and the impact of hostilities,--" Guterres pointed out.

"Children, pregnant women, older people and those with weakened immune systems are at greatest risk.

"Gaza needs an immediate and sustained increase in humanitarian aid including food, water, fuel, blankets, medicines and healthcare supplies.

"It is important to recognize that the Rafah border crossing does not have enough capacity, especially taking into account the slow pace of security procedures. --

"In accordance with the resolution, I will revert to the President of the Security Council with a set of options on effectively monitoring the implementation of the resolution.

"I have already established a working group composed of the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, the Department of Peace Operations, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, and the Office of Legal Affairs to urgently prepare proposals in this regard.

"So far it is clear that implementation has been only partial at best, and is woefully insufficient.

"Ultimately, we know that the measure of success will not be the number of trucks dispatched or the tons of supplies delivered - as important as these are.

"Success will be measured in lives that are saved, suffering that is ended, and hope and dignity that is restored. -

"And we must ensure the people of the region finally have a horizon of hope - by moving in a determined and irreversible way toward establishing a two-State solution, on the basis of United Nations resolutions and international law, with Israel and Palestine living side-by-side in peace and security.

"Failure will condemn Palestinians, Israelis, the region and the world, to a never-ending cycle of death and destruction," he added. (end)

