Qatar: 30 Palestinian Prisoners To Be Freed

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 29 (KUNA) --- The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday that 30 Palestinian detainees will be swapped for 10 Israelis, in addition to two Russians and four Thais held hostage in Gaza Strip.

The freed Palestinians include 16 minors and 14 women, Spokesman of the Ministry Dr. Majed Al-Ansari wrote on his X account.

On the other hand, the Israelis freed in Gaza include five minors and five women, he said, noting that some of them are dual nationals. (end)

