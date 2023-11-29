-->


France Urges Israeli Occupation To End Settlers' Violence In W. Bank


11/29/2023 7:15:08 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- France called on the Israeli occupation authorities to halt the aggressions of Jewish settlers against the Palestinians in the West Bank and punish the perpetrators of such attacks.
During her press briefing on Wednesday, Anne-Claire Legendre, spokesperson of the French Foreign Ministry, condemned the settlers' attacks, voiced concern about increasing violence, and urged for a legal action.
She also called on the international community to react to the situation, adding, "These violations could lead to instability of the region and undermines the two-state solution." (end) ma

