Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah receives a phone call from US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.
CAIRO -- The sixth batch of hostages freed by Hamas movement from Gaza Strip arrives at Rafah border crossing, northeast Egypt.
DOHA - Qatar: 30 Palestinian detainees are swapped for 10 Israelis, in addition to two Russians and four Thais.
RAMALLAH -- Two Palestinian kids are shot dead by the Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank city of Jenin.
NEW YORK -- Guterres: The people of Gaza are "in the midst of an epic humanitarian catastrophe before the eyes of the world."
WASHINGTON -- The US imposes sanctions on over 20 individuals and entities involved in a financial facilitation network that benefits Iran's military. (end) gb
