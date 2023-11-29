Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah receives a phone call from US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

CAIRO -- The sixth batch of hostages freed by Hamas movement from Gaza Strip arrives at Rafah border crossing, northeast Egypt.

DOHA - Qatar: 30 Palestinian detainees are swapped for 10 Israelis, in addition to two Russians and four Thais.

RAMALLAH -- Two Palestinian kids are shot dead by the Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank city of Jenin.

NEW YORK -- Guterres: The people of Gaza are "in the midst of an epic humanitarian catastrophe before the eyes of the world."

WASHINGTON -- The US imposes sanctions on over 20 individuals and entities involved in a financial facilitation network that benefits Iran's military. (end) gb