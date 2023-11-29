Argentina Aims For Fiscal Surplus With Spending Cuts

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina, under the leadership of President-elect Javier Milei and supported by candidates Sergio Massa and Patricia Bullrich, is pursuing a fiscal surplus.



They agree on the need to reduce spending to avoid inflation from deficit coverage.



The Argentine Institute for Fiscal Analysis (IARAF) suggests cutting primary spending by 25% for fiscal balance in 2023, amounting to 11.754 trillion pesos.



This reduction would revert public expenditure to 2007's GDP levels.



To achieve equilibrium in 2024, a 32.5% decrease from 2017's spending, or a 15% GDP cut, is needed. A 19.9% reduction was necessary this year for balance.



Nadin Argañaraz, IARAF's president, proposes eliminating transfers, investments, and energy subsidies.



This would bring primary spending down to 15.9% of GDP, creating a 1.2% primary surplus.







However, a 0.9% fiscal deficit would remain due to debt interest. The proposed cuts include a 20.5% reduction in provincial transfers, direct investment, and subsidies.



Addressing concerns, Argañaraz advocates for an expansive fiscal adjustment. If perceived positively by investors, these measures could mitigate recessionary impacts.



This approach aims to stabilize Argentina's economy while preserving fiscal health and growth.

Background

Argentina's fiscal history is characterized by high spending and economic crises. The current strategy marks a significant shift towards fiscal discipline.



This approach could serve as a benchmark for countries with similar fiscal challenges. The success of these reforms is crucial for Argentina's economic and social stability.



It represents a balanced approach, weighing economic efficiency against social impacts.



As Argentina embarks on this path, it sets an example of fiscal responsibility in a complex global economy.

