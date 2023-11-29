U.S. GDP Sees Significant Rise In Third Quarter

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United States' annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) experienced a notable increase, reaching 5.2% in the third quarter of 2023.



This growth represents a 3.1 percentage point rise from the second quarter, which recorded a 2.1% increase.



The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA released this second estimate on November 29, 2023, reflecting a robust economic uptrend.



The first estimate, announced at October's end, had shown a 4.9% increase, marking the highest rise in two years.



Key drivers of this growth included consumer spending and both residential and non-residential fixed investments.







Government expenditures at various levels and a boost in exports also contributed significantly. Concurrently, there was an uptick in imports.



Inflation in the U.S stood at 3.2% over the 12 months leading to October.



Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve, the nation's central bank, maintained the interest rate between 5.25% and 5.5%.



Furthermore, the Fed signaled potential rate hikes later in the year.



This economic data demonstrates a strong rebound in the U.S. economy, highlighting increased consumer and government spending.



It also indicates a balanced growth pattern, considering both domestic investments and international trade.



The Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions reflect efforts to manage this growth while keeping inflation in check.



The interplay between GDP growth, inflation control, and monetary policy underlines the complexities of managing a large and dynamic economy like that of the United States.

