Brazil’S Environmental Strategy Showcased At COP28

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is set to showcase his achievements in combating Amazon deforestation at COP2 .



He aims to highlight strategic measures against climate change and propose new initiatives for forest protection.



Lula's commitment to ending illegal deforestation by 2030 has already yielded the best results in four years.



The reduction in Amazon deforestation , a significant change from the previous administration, decreased by 22% up to July and 48.9% in the first ten months.



Halting Amazon's destruction is crucial to prevent it from becoming a carbon emitter, which scientists warn could worsen global warming.



Brazil's approach also includes leveraging its energy mix, dominated by renewables, to press developed nations for stronger climate action commitments.







Environment Minister Marina Silva, with her international reputation, asserts Brazil's role at COP28 in Dubai is more about demanding action from others.



Despite progress in the Amazon, challenges remain, such as a 34% increase in Cerrado deforestation, which impacts vital water resources.



Additionally, meeting Paris Agreement targets by 2025, as analyzed by Instituto Talanoa, seems unlikely without significant emission reductions.



At COP28, Lula plans to unveil a project aimed at expanding Brazil's agricultural land without further deforestation.



He will also propose an international fund to incentivize the preservation of tropical forests.



This fund aims to support around 80 countries in forest conservation efforts.

G20 Presidency

Lula's attendance at COP28 coincides with Brazil assuming the G20 presidency, where climate change will be a central issue.



Chief negotiator Mauricio Lyrio emphasizes the need for wealthier nations to increase investments in combating global warming.



The G20 agenda under Brazil will also focus on poverty reduction and a global alliance against hunger, reflecting the successful policies from Lula's previous terms.



These initiatives highlight Brazil's active role in tackling global environmental issues.



They also demonstrate Lula's leadership in guiding international discussions toward sustainable solutions.

