Lima’S Maido Tops Latin America’S Best Restaurants

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Maido in Lima, owned by Mitsuharu "Micha" Tsumura, has been crowned the best restaurant in Latin America.



It surpassed renowned competitors like Argentina's Don Julio, Brazil's A Casa Do Porco, and Colombia's El Chato.



Impressively, eight Peruvian establishments feature in the top 50 list for 2023, three of them in the top 10, highlighting Peru's culinary prominence.



These include Cosme, Rafael, La Mar, Osso, Mérito, Mayta, Kjolle, and Maido, demonstrating Peru's gastronomic diversity.



Boragó and Fauna also earned accolades as the best restaurants in Chile and Mexico.



These distinctions underline Latin America's rich and varied culinary landscape.



Maido's success is attributed to its innovative blend of Peruvian and Japanese flavors, a testament to the creative culinary arts in Peru.



Diverse ingredients, particularly from the Peruvian Amazon, offer diners a unique and exquisite taste experience.







Peruvian cuisine, known for overshadowing other Latin American flavors, has become a significant tourist attraction.



Alongside famous sites like Machu Picchu and Cuzco, Peru's gastronomy significantly contributes to the country's economy.



Maido's recognition at the top of the list celebrates Peruvian cuisine and showcases the broader gastronomic excellence across Latin America.



The top 10 restaurants of 2023 highlight the region's culinary achievements.



Ranging from Mayta in Lima to Fauna in Mexico's Valle de Guadalupe, these restaurants represent the best of Latin American cuisine.



Maido's accomplishment at the summit reflects Latin American culinary arts's evolving and dynamic nature.



It stands as a beacon of excellence, inspiring gastronomes and chefs across the globe.

The 10 Best Restaurants in Latin America

10. Mayta – Lima (Peru)

9. Boragó – Santiago (Chile)

8. Leo – Bogotá (Colombia)

7. Kjolle – Lima (Peru)

6. Maito – Panama City (Panama)

5. Fauna – Valle de Guadalupe (Mexico)

4. A Casa do Porco – Sao Paulo (Brazil)

3. Don Julio – Buenos Aires (Argentina)

2. El Chato – Bogotá (Colombia)

1. Maido – Lima (Peru)

