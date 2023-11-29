Taiwan’S Strategic Economic Pivot Away From China

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Taiwan is actively redirecting its investments from China to Southeast and South Asia.



This strategic move, led by Taiwanese businesses, was emphasized by Economic Affairs Minister Wang Mei-hua .



In 2022, the investments in these areas exceeded those in China for the first time. This change is partially due to the trade tensions between the U.S. and China.



It aligns with President Tsai Ing-wen's New Southbound Policy, which focuses on diversifying economic connections and lessening dependence on China.



China, claiming Taiwan as part of its territory, has exerted economic pressure. This includes trade probes and threats to revoke favorable tariff arrangements for Taiwanese goods.



Such tactics, especially timed around Taiwan's elections, appear to be politically driven. Nevertheless, Taiwan remains committed to diversifying its trade and investments.





U.S. Overtook China

Taiwan still exports significantly to China. However, alterations in the Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA) are believed to have a limited impact.



This is because ECFA-related products form only a small part of Taiwan's overall exports to China.



Taiwan's government has also been scrutinized by China, notably in actions against Taiwanese agricultural products and investigations into Foxconn Technology following its founder's presidential bid.



The U.S. recently overtook China as the largest purchaser of Taiwanese agricultural products.



Additionally, electronics companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. are selling more to American and other non-Chinese clients.



Taiwanese investments are increasingly directed towards the U.S., Southeast Asia, and India. This shift represents a broader trend of reducing economic reliance on China.



A total economic separation from China is unlikely and could be harmful for both nations.



However, Taiwan's growing economic independence and diversification in investments and exports represent a significant shift in its economic ties with China.



This transition is influenced by global trade patterns, geopolitical tensions, and Taiwan's internal sentiment.



Consequently, Taiwan is strategically repositioning itself globally, aiming to balance economic interests with strategic independence.

