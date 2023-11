Milei Keeps Peronist Scioli As Ambassador To Bolster Argentina-Brazil Ties

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President-Elect Javier Milei of Argentina decided to keep Daniel Scioli as ambassador to Brazil, aiming to strengthen bilateral relations.



Scioli, a key Peronist figur , facilitated a crucial meeting between Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira and Milei's prospective foreign minister in Brasília.



This meeting led to inviting Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to Milei's inauguration, a significant diplomatic move.



Additionally, Milei appointed Luis Caputo , dubbed the "Messi of finance," as Economy Minister, revealing part of his cabinet strategy.



This approach demonstrates Milei's emerging statesmanship and a pragmatic shift, as evidenced by strategic choices like retaining Scioli.







Since 2020, Scioli has served as the Argentine ambassador to Brazil, maintaining strong ties with Jair Bolsonaro's government.



His diplomatic acumen is crucial for navigating Argentina-Brazil relations under governments with differing political ideologies but shared economic interests.



Milei has welcomed Brazil's current leader to his inauguration despite potential complexities with Bolsonaro's confirmed attendance and past criticisms.



Bolsonaro's participation and a significant delegation add complexity to the diplomatic scenario.



Scioli, previously eyeing a presidential run within the Peronist party, saw his ambitions limited by Milei's rival Sergio Massa, the Economy Minister.



His political journey includes a 2015 presidential campaign against Milei's allies and serving in key government roles, reflecting his deep political experience.

