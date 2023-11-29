BAIN & COMPANY LEADS VARIOUS PANEL DISCUSSIONS AT COP28 TO DRIVE CHANGE

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Bain & Company, the leading global management consultancy, announces its participation at the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) 2023, which is taking place at the Expo City, Dubai, from 30 November until 12 December 2023. This participation aligns with the company's commitment towards the region, as this event signifies Bain & Company's commitment to providing valuable insights and fostering collaboration on a global scale.

Bain & Company will host engaging panel discussions at COP28, addressing critical climate-related challenges and opportunities. The discussions will cover a wide range of issues, including the role of the private sector in climate action, supply chain decarbonization, and the acceleration of climate initiatives in the Middle East and North Africa.

A full agenda of Bain's presence at COP28 can be found here, as they join with business, government, and research leaders to help change the story of climate change.

Akram Alami, Partner and Head of Aviation, Utilities, and Sustainability & Responsibility Practices at Bain & Company in the Middle East emphasizes“In the face of escalating climate challenges, COP28 serves as an important conference to drive transformative change. As we navigate the complex landscape of sustainable practices, it is critical that businesses, governments, and societies work together to accelerate our transition to a net-zero future. COP28 provides an opportunity to share insights, form alliances, and shape a collective vision for a resilient and sustainable world. We are thrilled to be a part of the conversation that will shape the future of environmental stewardship at this critical event.”

Jenny Davis-Peccoud, Founder, Global Sustainability & Responsibility Practice at Bain and Company, states“Our recent research underscores the pressing need for a collective recalibration towards sustainability goals. The Middle East holds immense potential to glean invaluable industry insights and forge collaborations at COP28. Bain & Company is proud to contribute its industry insights to discussions on sustainability, industrial decarbonization, and climate transition finance, tailored specifically to address the nuanced challenges and opportunities in the region.”

As Bain & Company, the global consultancy, attends COP28, the firm remains steadfast in its mission to leverage industry insights and contribute to positive change, demonstrating the pivotal role that industry leadership plays in addressing the pressing challenges of our time.

About Bain & Company:

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world's most ambitious change makers define the future.

Across 65 cities in 40 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition, and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise, and insight to organizations tackling today's urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment. We earned a platinum rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains, putting us in the top 1% of all companies. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.