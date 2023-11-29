UN At COP28: Bridging Trade And Climate

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)





DUBAI – From 30 November to 12 December 2023, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) will participate in the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

At COP28, the UN trade body, led by Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan will spotlight the critical connections between climate change and global trade and finance dynamics, bringing into sharp focus the profound climate-related economic inequalities between developed and developing countries.

UNCTAD will champion green trade and industrial strategies that not only accelerate the global pivot towards low-carbon energy but also ensure the transition is just and equitable for the most vulnerable.

UNCTAD will work with all partners to leverage the power of trade and finance in the fight against climate change.

Media representatives are invited to join UNCTAD at the Trade House pavilion from 1 to 12 December and follow events of Trade Day at COP 28 (04/12) in the Blue Zone.

Key highlights of Trade Day on 4 December:



Economic Implications : Gain insights into the profound economic disparities between developed and developing nations and the role of trade in addressing these challenges.

Green Trade Strategies : Sustainable trade and industrial strategies towards low-carbon energy. Equitable Transition : Ensuring a just and equitable transition, with a specific emphasis on vulnerable communities.