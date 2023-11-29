National Bank Committees Discuss Mitigation Of Impacts Of Global Circumstances On Domestic Economy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Monetary Policy and Financial Stability committees of the National Bank of Georgia met on Wednesday to discuss mitigating impacts of international financial circumstances on the domestic economy, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The committees decided the accumulation of the countercyclical buffer would take place gradually, while the upper limit of the minimum foreign currency reserve requirement norm would be reduced, the NBG said.

The body added commercial banks operating in Georgia were now required to accumulate a neutral countercyclical buffer according to the following schedule:



0.25 percent by March 15, 2024

0.5 percent by March 15, 2025

0.75 percent by March 15, 2026 1 percent by March 15, 2027

It also said the domestic financial system maintained stability and continued to provide credit to the economy“without interruption”.

The Bank added it was continuing“active” work on a long-term plan with the banking sector to reduce structural risks caused by the high level of dollarisation.