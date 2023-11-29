National Bank Committees Discuss Mitigation Of Impacts Of Global Circumstances On Domestic Economy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Monetary Policy and Financial Stability committees of the
National Bank of Georgia met on Wednesday to discuss mitigating
impacts of international financial circumstances on the domestic
economy, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
The committees decided the accumulation of the countercyclical
buffer would take place gradually, while the upper limit of the
minimum foreign currency reserve requirement norm would be reduced,
the NBG said.
The body added commercial banks operating in Georgia were now
required to accumulate a neutral countercyclical buffer according
to the following schedule:
0.25 percent by March 15, 2024 0.5 percent by March 15, 2025 0.75 percent by March 15, 2026 1 percent by March 15, 2027
It also said the domestic financial system maintained stability
and continued to provide credit to the economy“without
interruption”.
The Bank added it was continuing“active” work on a long-term
plan with the banking sector to reduce structural risks caused by
the high level of dollarisation.
