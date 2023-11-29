Saudi Arabia Plans To Attract Skilled Workers From Uzbekistan In 5 Spheres

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ambassador Ulugbek Maksudov met with Faisal al-Dawood, executive
director of K-Dot Partners of Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.
During the dialogue, the issues of legally recruiting Uzbek
citizens to Saudi Arabia were discussed.
The representative of Saudi Arabia informed that he has established
Dhaef Global Recruitment company in Uzbekistan and said that this
company will help Saudi Arabia to legally attract Uzbek workers.
It is reported that the workers who have been hired and signed
the contract will be provided with a visa through the“Musanid”
platform developed by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social
Development of Saudi Arabia.
At the same time, Dhaef Global Recruitment has established
cooperation with the Hilton Academy training center in Uzbekistan
and organized short-term training courses for the recruits to
improve their practical skills and knowledge of English and Arabic.
Workers who come to the kingdom after training in Uzbekistan will
undergo repeated training at the“Mahara” training center in this
country and will be assigned to work according to their
specialty.
It is noted that it is planned to attract qualified workers from
Uzbekistan to the service, aviation, medicine, agriculture, and
construction sectors. Also, since there is a high demand for cooks
and waiters in Saudi Arabia, it is envisaged to hire workers in
this direction as well.
At the end of the meeting, it was agreed to organize a practical
trip of the delegation headed by the executive director of K-Dot
Partners, Faisal al-Dawood, to Uzbekistan on November 30-December 5
this year, and to organize bilateral negotiations with the
representatives of relevant ministries and agencies of the
country.
