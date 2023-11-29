-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Parliament Of Kyrgyzstan Adopts Bill On Changing State Flag In First Reading


11/29/2023 3:11:32 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted in the first reading a bill on changing the state flag. It was announced at a meeting of the Parliament, Azernews reports, citing 24 News Agency.

At least 80 deputies were present, 66 deputies voted for, 8 - against.

Thus, deputies supported the bill in the first reading.

MENAFN29112023000195011045ID1107511381

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search