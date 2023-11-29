Parliament Of Kyrgyzstan Adopts Bill On Changing State Flag In First Reading

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted in the first reading a bill
on changing the state flag. It was announced at a meeting of the
Parliament, Azernews reports, citing 24 News
Agency.
At least 80 deputies were present, 66 deputies voted for, 8 -
against.
Thus, deputies supported the bill in the first reading.
