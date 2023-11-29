Parties Upbeat On Upcoming Meeting On Azerbaijan-Armenian Border

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev, AZERNEWS
After fully restoring sovereignty over its internationally
recognized territories in Garabagh, Azerbaijan is looking to take
further steps to sign a peace treaty. Despite the fact that 70 days
have passed since the peace agreement was presented to Yerevan
administration, the agreement has not yet been executed by the
latter one. However, we would like to remind that Prime Minister
Nikol Pashinyan stated in his October 30 speech that Azerbaijan and
Armenia have agreed on three main principles for signing a peace
agreement and normalizing relations.
"The first of them is mutual recognition of each other's
territorial integrity: Baku recognizes the territory of Armenia as
29.8 thousand km2, and Yerevan recognizes the territory of
Azerbaijan as 86.6 thousand km2," said the Armenian PM, noting that
the figures were taken from the 1977 Soviet maps. according to the
second principle, the parties have decided to implement
delimitation based on the Almaty Declaration. The third principle
is the opening of regional communications under the sovereignty and
authority of the countries through which they pass, on the basis of
equality and reciprocity.
Although the agreements on the three main principles mentioned
above are accepted, the signing of the peace agreement is
artificially delayed and prolonged.
The US and Western influence over Armenia, as well as the fact
that Armenia acts under Western interests, are the main reasons for
the delay of the peace agreement. Further to the US attempt to
expand influence in the region, Washington is trying to pressure
Azerbaijan not only on the pretext of Armenia, but also by
financing some institutions under the name of NGOs in Azerbaijan,
which is against the interests and legislation of the Azerbaijan
state.
Let's remember that the recent approvals of James O'Brien, the
Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, on
the extension of the baseless section 902 amendment, which has
seriously affected the American-Azerbaijani relations.
Nevertheless, as if nothing had happened, on November 27, US
Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a phone call to official
Baku. Speaking to the Azerbaijani President, Ilham Aliyev, in order
to normalize relations, Secretary Blinken asked for permission for
US Assistant Secretary of State James O'Brien to visit Azerbaijan
in December. In addition, during the telephone conversation,
President Ilham Aliyev stated that the recent statements and
actions of the United States have seriously damaged
Azerbaijan-American relations. The head of state noted that the
views voiced by US Assistant Secretary of State James O'Brien about
Azerbaijan at the hearings in the House of Representatives on
November 15, 2023 were biased, did not reflect reality and were
rejected by Azerbaijan.
If we look at the information mentioned above, it becomes clear
that the plan of the USA and the West regarding Garabagh (South
Caucasus) has been futile. Realizing that the situation will not
bring any dividends for it, the USA decided to take a step back and
restore relations with Azerbaijan. In general, the last hearings in
the Congress and the attempt to create a pressure mechanism against
Azerbaijan seemed to have the nature of a try out. Perhaps the West
never thought that all these processes would end in such a way. But
what was done from Washington to Baku once again proved that
neither the USA nor other countries can use force against the
political will of Azerbaijan.
Besides, if we look at the speech of the Speaker of the Armenian
Parliament, Alen Simonyan, it becomes clear that the Armenian
leadership has already come to terms with reality and understands
that no country can put pressure on Azerbaijan, and that the
signing of the peace treaty in the South Caucasus is an important
factor not only for Azerbaijan, but also for Armenia. In his last
speech, Alen Simonyan noted that the official Yerevan is ready to
sign the peace agreement with Azerbaijan in the next 15 days.
According to the speaker, an agreement was reached on all the main
issues.
However, it should be noted that the recent arming of Armenia by
India and France does not encourage Armenia's intention to conclude
peace. In fact, the arming of Armenia may lead to the creation of
an artificial source of conflict in the South Caucasus. This is a
manifestation of the true political vision of the West under the
slogan of democracy and human rights.
On the other hand, the fact that Armenia is taking steps under
the dictates of the West seriously hinders the implementation of
the peace agreement. Accusing Azerbaijan with an excuse or claim
every time is not based on Yerevan's own ideas - of course, this is
part of the plan of the Western parties that are hindering
peace.
Despite all this, Azerbaijan always approaches the Armenian side
with an open door principle in the peace issue and accepts any
negotiations within this framework. According to the latest
agreement, holding the next 5th meeting of the Commission on border
security and delimitation of the state border between Azerbaijan
and Armenia on the border area tomorrow, November 30, 2023, also
serves as an incentive for peace.
