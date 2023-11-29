Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region's Nikopol With Suicide Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region's town of Nikopol with three loitering munitions.

The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The enemy became active in the afternoon and targeted the Nikopol district with its weapons. Three suicide drones attacked the regional center. A detached house was damaged,” Lysak wrote.

Additionally, Russian invaders shelled the Marhanets community with heavy artillery, having fired a dozen of projectiles.

Fortunately, civilians remained unharmed. In the rest of the region's territory, no enemy attacks were recorded.