Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region's Nikopol With Suicide Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region's town of Nikopol with three loitering munitions.
The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“The enemy became active in the afternoon and targeted the Nikopol district with its weapons. Three suicide drones attacked the regional center. A detached house was damaged,” Lysak wrote.
Additionally, Russian invaders shelled the Marhanets community with heavy artillery, having fired a dozen of projectiles.
Fortunately, civilians remained unharmed. In the rest of the region's territory, no enemy attacks were recorded.
