Russia Launches Attack Drones In Odesa Region - Air Force

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warns that Russian troops are using Shahed-type attack drones from the Black Sea in the direction of the Odesa region.

The Air Force reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"A group of Shaheds in the direction of the Odesa region from the Black Sea!" the message reads.

Later, the Air Force reported that the threat exists for the Izmail and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi districts.

As reported, the air defense destroyed 21 kamikaze drones and two guided missiles at night.