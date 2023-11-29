Azerbaijan's Renewable Energy Sources To Help Decarbonize Transport Sector - World Bank

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Azerbaijan has
all the resources to develop renewable energy sources (RES), which
can serve as a catalyst for decarbonization of the energy sector as
well as energy-intensive areas such as heating and transport, said
World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus Rolande Pryce,
Trend reports.
She made the remark at the presentation of the Climate and
Development Report on Azerbaijan, published by the World Bank
Group.
Pryce specified that the report emphasizes the advisability of
protecting Azerbaijan's agriculture from reduced water resource
accessibility.
"Investing in developing water accessibility is a sensible
initiative. Considering potential climate change and water use
efficiency, investment in this sector becomes even more important.
The report emphasizes the existence of climate-smart agricultural
practices that not only increase productivity but also climate
resilience and reduce emissions," she said.
The WB representative emphasized the crucial role of financing
outlined in the report, which emphasizes leveraging private sector
investment through well-structured regulatory frameworks and
increased use of public-private partnership mechanisms.
"The potential to catalyze private sector finance underscores
the opportunities that climate action presents for economic
diversification, in line with the key priorities highlighted in the
CCDR," Pryce said.
She concluded by emphasizing the World Bank's commitment to
partner with Azerbaijan in helping to ensure its future
prosperity.
The World Bank's CCDR on Azerbaijan was published today. The
report highlights decarbonization and resilience measures that are
in line with the government's goals to diversify the economy,
focusing on the energy system and end-use sectors such as
transport, construction, and industry, as well as water resources
and agriculture.
