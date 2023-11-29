-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Construction Of Azerbaijani Block Continues In Türkiye's Kahramanmaras


11/29/2023 3:10:49 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. An Azerbaijani block with a total length of 197 kilometers is being built in Türkiye's Kahramanmaras as a gesture of gratitude to Azerbaijan for its help and support after the devastating earthquake on February 6 in Türkiye, said Chairman of Kahramanmaras Metropolitan Municipality Hayrettin Gungor, Trend reports.

According to the information, Azerbaijan paid $100 million for the construction of the block on an area of 320 hectares.

There were 1,306 dwellings and 776 workplaces in the area before the earthquake, the project is planned to build 2,122 independent subdivisions with 1,323 dwellings and 799 workplaces.

The Azerbaijani block will include schools, mosques, and business establishments in addition to dwellings and workplaces. Prior to the construction of the buildings, soil compaction works are being carried out.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN29112023000187011040ID1107511368

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search