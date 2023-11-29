-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Türkiye Hopes That Azerbaijani-Armenian Negotiations To End With Peace Agreement


11/29/2023 3:10:28 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Türkiye hopes that negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia will end with a peace agreement, a statement issued following a meeting of the National Security Council of Türkiye says, Trend reports.

According to the information, during the meeting issues related to the normalization of relations between Türkiye and Armenia were also raised.

It was noted that Türkiye will support all sincere efforts to establish a lasting peace that will contribute to the peace and prosperity of all countries in the region, including Armenia.

MENAFN29112023000187011040ID1107511364

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search