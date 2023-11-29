Türkiye Hopes That Azerbaijani-Armenian Negotiations To End With Peace Agreement

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Türkiye hopes
that negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia will end with a
peace agreement, a statement issued following a meeting of the
National Security Council of Türkiye says, Trend reports.
According to the information, during the meeting issues related
to the normalization of relations between Türkiye and Armenia were
also raised.
It was noted that Türkiye will support all sincere efforts to
establish a lasting peace that will contribute to the peace and
prosperity of all countries in the region, including Armenia.
