Kuwait FM Receives Phone Call From US Counterpart

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received, on Wednesday, a phone call from US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, where they discussed the dangerous developments in Gaza Strip and ways to stop the Israeli occupation's crimes against Palestinians.

Sheikh Salem stressed on Kuwait's firm stand by the Palestinian people, as well as supporting them to obtain their full rights, establishing an independent Palestinian State, and reaching a just lasting solution to the Palestinian issue.

He called for the need to stop the ongoing killing in Gaza immediately, to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, and to work to ensure that the conflict does not expand, including finding effective ways to end the dangerous deterioration that threatens the security of the region as a whole.

Also during the phone call, Blinken offered his sincere condolences to Sheikh Salem over the passing of his mother. (end)

