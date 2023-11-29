Japan, Egypt Leaders Vow To Maintain Cooperation Over Gaza Unrest

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi on Wednesday agreed to maintain close cooperation between the two countries toward calming down the situation surrounding Palestine and Israel as soon as possible, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.

During their 20-minute telephone conversation to discuss the recent development, Kishida welcomed the "Hamas-Israel deal on the pause" in the fighting, the release of hostages, and the scaling up of the humanitarian deliveries into the Gaza strip, mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the US, as well as the subsequent two-day extension of the pause, the ministry said in a press release.

The premier also expressed gratitude to Egypt for extending the cooperation for safe departure of Japanese nationals and their families from Gaza on Nov. 1

For his part, President Al-Sisi expressed his appreciation for the humanitarian assistance by the Japanese government, and explained Egypt's view in addressing the situation, according to the ministry. (end)

